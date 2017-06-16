Sailing, Sailing: Boat Show Returns To Barrie This Weekend

The first Boat Show in Barrie in several years begins at 2 this afternoon at Heritage Park and at the recently refurbished transient docks. Craig Cernak of Pride Marine is the captain behind this voyage…

Among the showstoppers will be the new SLX-W 230 wake surfing boat.

Show Hours:

2-8pm Friday

10am-7pm Saturday

10am-5pm Sunday

Admission free.

Listen below for more about the show from Craig Cernak…