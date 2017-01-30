Saggy Pants Could Equal Fines and Psychological Counseling

Tom Weathersby is a Republican serving in Mississippi’s House of Representatives, has proposed a new law that could see people who wear “saggy” pants slapped with fines and even counseling.

His bill was introduced last week and would make it “unlawful for any person to wear pants, shorts, or clothing bottoms that exposes underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner.”

A first offense would get the saggy-pants-wearer a $20 fine, while a sixth offense can run up to $100 and also includes “psychological and social counseling by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health.”

Opa-Locka, Florida, and Wildwood, New Jersey are two other communities who have banned saggy pants according to Huffington Post. In Tennessee, four high school students were charged with indecent exposure and two were put in jail for wearing saggy pants.

(cover photo via Newtown Graffiti flickr)