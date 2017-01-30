Listen Live

Saggy Pants Could Equal Fines and Psychological Counseling

Fines could range from $20 to $100

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized, Weird and Wonderful

Tom Weathersby is a Republican serving in Mississippi’s House of Representatives, has proposed a new law that could see people who wear “saggy” pants slapped with fines and even counseling.

His bill was introduced last week and would make it “unlawful for any person to wear pants, shorts, or clothing bottoms that exposes underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner.”

A first offense would get the saggy-pants-wearer a $20 fine, while a sixth offense can run up to $100 and also includes “psychological and social counseling by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health.”

Opa-Locka, Florida, and Wildwood, New Jersey are two other communities who have banned saggy pants  according to Huffington Post. In Tennessee, four high school students were charged with indecent exposure and two were put in jail for wearing saggy pants.

(cover photo via Newtown Graffiti flickr)

Related posts

WATCH: Barrie Colts Alumni Tanner Pearson Makes An Appearance On ‘Ellen’

Ontario’s 150th Anniversary Logo Cost $30,000

WATCH: A Bad Lip Reading of Trump’s Inauguration

Speeding Driver Gives Cops Hilarious Excuse

5 Honest Oscar Nominated Movie Posters

LISTEN: Ryan Anderson (Son-uva Digger) Talks to the Morning Crew

Snubs and Surprises from the 2017 Oscar Nominations

Can You Solve This Riddle?

Toronto Emergency Services Get Lego Treatment