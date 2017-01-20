SAGA says Goodbye

Canada’s 70’s-80’s prog-rock band Saga is getting ready to embark on their final tour. The band released a note saying that after 4 decades of writing, recording and touring, 2017 will mark the band’s final chapter except for a one-off cruise they are committed to in 2018.

The band would have their most successful days through the early part of the 80’s, and grew a cult-like fan base through their incredibly tight and well crafted live shows while touring through the years. Their fans have been very loyal and still flock to see them to this day. The band would split for awhile inthe mid-80’s until the mid-90’s, but would re-form for a comeback in 1995.

Saga would continue through the years and despite numerous changes in the lineup, they would release 21 albums over those years. 2017 will be a very busy year for the band as their tour starts next month. They’ll be in Germany, where they are extremely popular in April, and more tour dates are being added daily. Hopefully there will be a stop on the tour through Barrie.