safe summer on the roads

I have been riding motorcycles for many years now.

Here is what I have avoided so far:

-twice on Essa Road in Barrie (on the same day, on the same drive), two different cars swerving into my lane to turn without signalling and one running me off the road

-air mattress flying off of a minivan in North Bay missing me by inches.

-another car on Hwy 400 swerving into my lane without noticing me until I honked.

These are more times where my heart was in my throat that I can recall. EVERY rider sees possible issues every riding season, in most cases before they are affected because if they don’t, things can go bad very quickly.

Anybody who has ever taken the motorcycle course or transport driving course knows road safety better than most. Know your bubble of safety you’re responsible for around you and believe that accidents are around every corner! Heading out on vacation or transporting something in the back of a truck or trailer, remember to secure your load!

Travel safe my friends!