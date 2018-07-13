Sacha Baron Cohen’s Character is now Demanding an Apology from Sarah Palin

Sacha Baron Cohen has created a brand new character to interview American politicians for his new Showtime series Who is America? Sarah Palin has already come out on Facebook claiming he duped her and her daughter into an interview and subjected them to a “long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm.”

Yesterday a man named Dr. Billy Wayne Riddick Jr. claimed to be the person who interviewed Palin and demanded an apology from her.