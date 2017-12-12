Ryan Reynolds to Play Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Movie

Ryan Reynolds will be starring in the live-action Pokemon film due out in 2019. He will be playing the self-styled investigator, Detective Pikachu, who will take on the job of finding a kidnapped parent.

Detective Pikachu was introduced into the Pokemon universe in 2016 through a video game.

The film will be directed by Rob Letterman and starts shooting in January and will also star Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. Legendary Entertainment is the company behind the film is also responsible for Jurassic World and the film version of Warcraft.