Ryan Reynolds Releases Oscar Campaign Video For Deadpool

Deadpool has been the surprise of Hollywood Awards season so far, snagging Critics Choice, Golden Globe, Writers Guild and Producers Guild nominations for best picture. Now, the R-rated flick has a chance to do something no other superhero film has done before: get a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Deadpool‘s rising momentum is huge for its underdog chances when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 24. So of course Ryan Reynolds, the producer and star of the film, found a way to capitalize on it.

With 10 potential Best Picture nominees, a critically and commercially successful film like Deadpool certainly has a shot, albeit a relatively small one.

It would have my vote!