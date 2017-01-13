Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds Releases Oscar Campaign Video For Deadpool

The R-Rated Superhero Flick May Have A Chance

By Entertainment, Funny, Videos

Deadpool has been the surprise of Hollywood Awards season so far, snagging Critics Choice, Golden Globe, Writers Guild and Producers Guild nominations for best picture. Now, the R-rated flick has a chance to do something no other superhero film has done before: get a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Deadpool‘s rising momentum is huge for its underdog chances when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 24. So of course Ryan Reynolds, the producer and star of the film, found a way to capitalize on it.

With 10 potential Best Picture nominees, a critically and commercially successful film like Deadpool certainly has a shot, albeit a relatively small one.

It would have my vote!

Related posts

Five Bizarre Superstitions in Honour of Friday the 13th

When No One Is Looking

Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Set For Acting Debut On Vikings

Finally Answered… The Best NERF Dart revealed!

WATCH: New ‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Trailer

Woman Tries to Smuggle Lover out of Prison in Pink Suitcase

Five Things to get you Excited About Star Wars Episode VIII

New Taco Bell Chalupa Features Fried Chicken Taco Shell

Are we living in an alternate universe?