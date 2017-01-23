Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds may Play Green Lantern Again

He's one of six actors shortlisted to play Hal Jordan in a new film

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, and Jame Gyllenhaal are all rumoured to be on the shortlist to play Green Lantern in a new movie, according to theWrap.com.

Reynolds played the role back in 2011’s Green Lantern (which we’ve all desperately tried to erase from our memories) and is likely on the list due to the success of Deadpool.

Last year, Geoff Johns, the President of DC Entertainment confirmed that Green Lantern will be appearing in the new Justice League movie along with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

(cover photo via JD Hancock flickr)

Related posts

Did Donald Trump Quote Bane in his Inauguration Speech?

Netflix Teases Apocalyptic House of Cards Season 5 On Inauguration Day

WATCH: Trailer #2 for LOGAN

Tech Company Forcing Employees to do 10,000 Steps Per Day

Ryan Reynolds Hints That Pierce Brosnan Is Joining ‘Deadpool 2’

5 Cold Day Movie Marathon Ideas

Video of Handlers on Set of “A Dog’s Purpose” Mistreating Animals

‘Dragon’s Den’ Kevin O’Leary Officially Enters Conservative Leadership Race

Jack Nicholson to Retire From Acting