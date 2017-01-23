Ryan Reynolds may Play Green Lantern Again

Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, and Jame Gyllenhaal are all rumoured to be on the shortlist to play Green Lantern in a new movie, according to theWrap.com.

Reynolds played the role back in 2011’s Green Lantern (which we’ve all desperately tried to erase from our memories) and is likely on the list due to the success of Deadpool.

Last year, Geoff Johns, the President of DC Entertainment confirmed that Green Lantern will be appearing in the new Justice League movie along with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

(cover photo via JD Hancock flickr)