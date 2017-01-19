Ryan Reynolds Hints That Pierce Brosnan Is Joining ‘Deadpool 2’

Ryan Reynolds whipped superhero movie fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, posting a picture to Instagram of him with Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan.

Wolvie. Bond. Wade. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

Perhaps a hint that both Jackman and Brosnan are set to join Reynolds in Deadpool 2??

Since the big success of Deadpool at box office, fans’ excitement for its sequel is at a fever pitch.

Who knows what circumstances had the three actors hanging out together. Fans seem to connect it with the casting of Cable and make a conclusion that Reynolds is trying to hint that Brosnan will play Cable in “Deadpool 2”. Jackman further stirred the speculation by posting a similar photo on his own Instagram account. The “Eddie the Eagle” actor captioned it with #wolverinebonddeadpool. #wolverinebonddeadpool A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:14am PST The yet-to-be-announced casting of the time traveling mutant has been the biggest question by far. Other actors named as possibility’s to play Cable included “Friday Night Lights” actor Kyle Chandler and “Avatar” actor Stephen Lang. “Hellboy” actor Ron Perlman has also expressed his interest in taking the role. As for Jackman, it’s been long speculated that his superhero character Wolverine may appear in “Deadpool 2”. However, Jackman has not yet made an official comment regarding the rumour.

(Image courtesy of Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)