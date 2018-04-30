RVH Posting ER Wait Times Online

You can now see how long it’ll take to see an emergency room doctor at RVH before you even get there. The health centre is now posting information on its website that patients can see before heading to the ER, including the total number of patients waiting, how many have seen a doctor, and how long the wait time should be. “RVH has one of the busiest ED’s in the province, averaging 220 – 250 patients a day,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. “We are also experiencing unprecedented patient volumes and are well over 110 per cent capacity every day. It’s important we manage our communities’ expectations and to find ways to improve the patient experience and one way we can do this is providing access to estimated wait times in ED.” On the website, there is also a graph showing when the ED will be busiest over the next six hours; a list of area walk-in/urgent care clinics; what to bring when coming to Emergency; and a reminder to call 911 in case of an emergency.