Ambulance Offload Times Decreasing

Getting from the Ambulance to the Emergency Room is taking less time. Officials say this is all happening at the same time that patient transfers are increasing.

RVH says, in working with the County of Simcoe Paramedics Services, ambulance offload times have been hewed from just over 45 minutes to about 25 minutes – that’s the amount of time a patient spends in the ambulance from point A to the Emergency Room’s point B. The Provincial average is 54 minutes.

The two organizations put their collective heads together once a quarter to review and update, and say despite an average monthly increase in patient visits, there has been a 26 per cent reduction in ambulance offload times.