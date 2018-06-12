RVH Honours Student Volunteers

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) recently has chosen 13 student volunteers to receive an Outstanding Service Award and of those students, three have been selected by a panel of judges to receive the MY CARE Student Award of Excellence.

The winners of a MY CARE Student Award of Excellence – the highest student honour at RVH – were:

Emily Johnston, from Innisdale Secondary School, in the co-operative education category

Sophie Clark, from Bear Creek Secondary School, in the high school volunteer category

Laurie Rowe, a graduate from the CTS Canadian Career College, in the post-secondary category.

“We want to inspire and motivate young people to be the best they can be,” says Suzanne Legue, RVH vice president Strategy, Communications and Stakeholder Relations. “We want young people to be excited about working or volunteering in healthcare. We want our staff to be both teachers and mentors as they share their skills and expertise.”

Two students were presented with $1,000 scholarships:

Cameron Weatherill, a Bear Creek Secondary School student who will be attending Queens University in the fall

Ramneet Kaloti, a student at Innisdale Secondary School who has been accepted to the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Arts and Science. Both students volunteer at RVH and have chosen to pursue a career in healthcare.

The winners of the 2018 Outstanding Service Awards were:

Emily Adam, Barrie North College Institute

Faith Bolduc, Ecole secondaire Romeo-Dallaire

Rebecca Cano, St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School

Sophie Clark, Bear Creek Secondary School

Marshayla Fabbri, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School

Rajan Grewal, University of Waterloo

Emily Johnston, Innisdale Secondary School

Aidan McLeish, Eastview Secondary School

Nathan Packard, Georgian College

Calysta Park, Bear Creek Secondary School

Laurie Rowe, CTS Canadian Career College

Jake Vaz, Bear Creek Secondary School

Cameron Weatherill, Bear Creek Secondary School

Young people are a very important part of TEAM RVH and at any given time RVH has 50 to 60 students on its volunteer roster. In addition, RVH offers 35 to 40 co-operative education placements each year.

