RVH Balances Budget Despite Financial Shortfall

Health Centre Needed To Trim Over $4 Mil

Royal Victoria Hospital has posted a balanced budget, but Patrick Brown isn’t happy about it. The Barrie health centre detailed how they were able to trim $4.4 million from the $340 million operating plan, and still add services like new bassinets for the Neonatal unit, additional surgeries, MRI scans, and outpatient services without cutting programming. On the other hand, Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown said the hospital isn’t complaining about the cuts because they can’t.
The hospital admits they had to tighten a few belts to find the money needed. “RVH is in a privileged position in the province. The health centre continues to grow and this operating plan allows us to make significant investments in key areas, bringing specialized care closer to home,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. “Hospitals continue to face challenges with ongoing fiscal constraints and increasing patient volumes, but by leaving no stone unturned in finding non-clinical efficiencies, RVH is able to protect patient services and quality care.”

