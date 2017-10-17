RV In The Driveway? A Boat? Maybe Not For Long

Some call them an eyesore, others a nuisance, some cite them as a safety factor – RVs, boats and other recreational vehicles parked in driveways for extended periods of time. The city of Barrie is holding a public meeting tonight for input on a proposed bylaw amendment that would prohibit the parking of such vehicles for extended periods in front yards and in sideyards next to a street. The exception would be for 72 hours each calendar month to allow for maintenance, loading or unloading. Tonight’s meeting is at 7 pm in the council chamber.

