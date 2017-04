Local & Loud Winners Rue Bella took to Facebook Live last night to announce the name of their new album. It will be called Flirt With The Dirt and is set for release in the fall of 2017.

Next week, on Tuesday, the band will join Randy Richards in studio at 3:30 to debut their new single called Piggy.

Rue Bella will also be playing The Foxx Lunge in Barrie on April 27th.