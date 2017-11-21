Rue Bella CD Release Party

ROCK 95 Local & Loud winners Rue Bella will be officially releasing their debut album Flirt With the Dirt this Saturday night at the Foxx Lounge in downtown Barrie.

The Central Ontario based band has been working on their new full length album for over a year now in various locations, including three tracks that were recorded in Toronto with producer John-Angus McDonald of the Trews.

The piano-driven alt rock band has been polishing it’s live show with performances at legendary music venues such as the Horseshoe Tavern, Lee’s Palace, and recently opening for Finger 11 at Maverick’s Music Hall in Barrie. Saturday’s official album release show will be staged in the intimate settings of Barrie’s Foxx Lounge. Doors open at 9pm.