Rude Awakening In South Barrie

When it comes to napping, pick your moments. A young Barrie man is up on a slew of charges, after the police were called to wake him up off the south Barrie GO train platform. Officers say the guy became pretty belligerent and aggressive after they woke him up, even moreso after police discovered the guy was wanted in connection to several thefts in the area. The 23-year-old lad was taken back to the station, while police add he was spitting and kicking in the back seat the whole way there, adding to the list of charges he’ll answer to at a future court date.