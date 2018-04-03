Listen Live

Rubber Inner Tube Redux

Check out the UberTub

By News

Everything old is new again. And so it is that Steve Miller of Barrie has reinvented the classic rubber inner tube with two distinct innovations – colour and a safer valve…

These inner tubes also deflate easier..in just seconds. Steve calls it an UberTub (pronounced Uber-Tube). It can be used on the water, on the slopes and on land. he and his family came up with the idea after the PVC inflatables they bought while on vacation popped and had to be thrown out after just a few hours of use. Driving past a tire store they spotted some old inner tubes, bought them and the seeds of UberTub were sewn.

Listen below for more of the UberTub story…

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Youth Charged With Threatening Alliston High School

An In-House Challenge For a Good Cause

Sister Act Coming Soon!

St. Dominic Students Changed It

Hourly Shuttle Service From Barrie To Toronto and Back Again

“The Mother of the Nation” Has Passed Away

The Rap Sheet

‘Annie Get Your Gun’ And Give It To Police