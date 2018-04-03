Rubber Inner Tube Redux

Everything old is new again. And so it is that Steve Miller of Barrie has reinvented the classic rubber inner tube with two distinct innovations – colour and a safer valve…

These inner tubes also deflate easier..in just seconds. Steve calls it an UberTub (pronounced Uber-Tube). It can be used on the water, on the slopes and on land. he and his family came up with the idea after the PVC inflatables they bought while on vacation popped and had to be thrown out after just a few hours of use. Driving past a tire store they spotted some old inner tubes, bought them and the seeds of UberTub were sewn.

Listen below for more of the UberTub story…