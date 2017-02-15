Royal Distributing Cup Snowcross

100’s of the Worlds Best Snowmobile Snowcross and Snow Bike Race Teams converge in Innisfil this weekend to compete for the Royal Distributing Cup at Georgian Downs.

This is one of the top races on the C.S.R.A. race circuit and draws competitors from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. You’ll see pro-racers flying their snowmobile over 60 feet in the air over huge jumps and moguls. There’s tons of thrills and spills and you can catch all of the action from inside the heated grandstand at Georgian Downs.

600 trucks loads of snow are required to construct the Georgian Downs snowcross racing track. You’ll see organizers getting the track ready this week passing Georgian Downs on Highway 400. Racing goes Saturday and Sunday from 9am-5pm each day. Advance tickets are available at St. Onge Recreation in Barrie, Royal Distributing in Innisfil and at the gate at Georgian Downs on race days.