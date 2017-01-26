Royal Distributing Cup Rescheduled

The end of January is always an exciting time for snowmobile race fans as the Royal Distributing Cup comes to Innisfil for one of it’s premiere stops on the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association circuit.

The annual national snowmobile racing event held at Georgian Downs off Highway 400 features 100’s of the world’s best snowmobile snowcross racers flying their performance snowmobiles over huge jumps and moguls to capture points on the chase for the C.S.R.A. #1 Plate and of course the coveted Royal Distributing Cup!

After what was a great start to the 2017 race season, the mild temperatures we’ve had through a good part of January here in Central Ontario have forced organizers to reschedule this weekend’s event because the ground is just not frozen enough to provide the world class race track conditions both the racers and spectators have come to expect. The new race date has now been re-scheduled for the weekend of February 18-19 at Georgian Downs. Anyone who has purchased advanced tickets for this weekend’s event will be able to use them at the upcoming February race or at any other C.S.R.A. sanctioned event.

Advance tickets are available at St. Onge Recreation of Barrie and Royal Distributing in Innisfil. For more info on the C.S.R.A. and it’s race circuit, click here.