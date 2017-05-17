Royal Blood New Release

British hard-rock duo Royal Blood are out with a new release from their upcoming album How Did We Get So Dark? The new album is set for release June 16th and is a follow-up to the band’s self-titled debut album released back in 2014.

Royal Blood will be touring this summer in support of the new album. The tour stops down in our area July 29th as part of the North American leg when the band rocks out at the WayHome Music and Arts Festival in Oro-Medonte.