Listen Live

Rougned Odor Tries and Fails to Pull-Off Jose Bautista Bat Flip

just stop

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

The World Baseball Classic is on right now, and during Monday night’s Team Venezuela vs. Italy game, Rougned Odor confirmed why he’s the most hated player on the Texas Rangers (apart from that time he punched Joey Bats in the face).

Odor thought he’d crushed a home run and tried to nonchalantly toss his bat…turns out he actually sucks and only ended up getting a single.

For reference:

Related posts

New Canadian Supergroup To Tour Ontario Next Month

Photo of Will Smith Looking Like Uncle Phil Flip-Turns Internet Upside Down

Dad From Viral BBC Interview Breaks Silence

15 T-Shirts You Can Rock This St. Patrick’s Day

Tim Tebow got a Standing Ovation for His First Hit With the Mets

World’s Largest Rubber Ducky Coming to Midland

Google’s New Smart Jacket

WATCH: Matt Good makes Beer Run Mid-Song

Collingwood hoping to be Kraft Hockeyville