Rougned Odor Tries and Fails to Pull-Off Jose Bautista Bat Flip
just stop
The World Baseball Classic is on right now, and during Monday night’s Team Venezuela vs. Italy game, Rougned Odor confirmed why he’s the most hated player on the Texas Rangers (apart from that time he punched Joey Bats in the face).
Odor thought he’d crushed a home run and tried to nonchalantly toss his bat…turns out he actually sucks and only ended up getting a single.
Hey @JoeyBats19 look what happens when #RougnedOdor tries to imitate you! Was ruled a single #cantbatflip #bluejays #dontmesswithjoey 😂 pic.twitter.com/2k66eIEQ8T
— GoinSteady (@GoinSteady) March 14, 2017
For reference: