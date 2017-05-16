‘Roseanne’ Reboot Is Officially Happening!

It’s really happening! ABC announced that they’ve ordered an 8-episode reboot of the 90’s classic Roseanne.

The original cast is set to reprise their roles – yep, Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) will all return. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later years, will also return but in a different role.

It remains to be seen how they’ll include John Goodman’s character Dan, since the series ended with the Conner family patriarch dying of a heart attack.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement “The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne.”

The show is set to make it’s return in 2018.