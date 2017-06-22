Ron Howard Takes Over Directorial Duties On Upcoming Han Solo Film
The Movie Has Been In Production For 6 Months
Yesterday, it was announced that Phil Lord & Christopher Miller were out as directors for the upcoming Han Solo movie. The move was pretty surprising considering that the movie is 3/4 of the way through principal photography. “Irreconcilable differences” were cited for the decision.
This morning, Lucasfilm announced that Academy Award winner Ron Howard will immediately take the reins of the as yet untitled film. Filming will resume on July 10th, after Howard meets with the actors and has a look at a rough edit to see what the movie has and still needs.
Here is Lucasfilms statement:
Lucasfilm is pleased to announce that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard has been named director of the untitled Han Solo film.
“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.”
Howard has made some of the biggest hits and most critically-acclaimed movies of the modern era. Among his many films are Lucasfilm’s Willow, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind (winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director), The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, and Rush. He also narrated and produced the beloved comedy series Arrested Development, starred in George Lucas’ American Graffiti, and remains a TV icon for his roles in The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days.
The untitled Han Solo film is slated for a May 25, 2018, release.