Ron Howard Takes Over Directorial Duties On Upcoming Han Solo Film

Yesterday, it was announced that Phil Lord & Christopher Miller were out as directors for the upcoming Han Solo movie. The move was pretty surprising considering that the movie is 3/4 of the way through principal photography. “Irreconcilable differences” were cited for the decision.

This morning, Lucasfilm announced that Academy Award winner Ron Howard will immediately take the reins of the as yet untitled film. Filming will resume on July 10th, after Howard meets with the actors and has a look at a rough edit to see what the movie has and still needs.

Here is Lucasfilms statement: