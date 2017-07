Roger Waters Releases Powerful New Video For ‘Wait For Her’

Rogers Waters has released a new video for his song “Wait For Her” off of his upcoming LP Is This The Life We Really Want?

In the video, the former¬†former Pink Floyd bassist and his band are performing a song in a studio. The footage is juxtaposed with that of an aging flamenco dancer preparing for a performance. The dancer is played by Azzura, the actress featured in Waters’ video for “The Last Refugee“.

Watch the emotional clip below:

Wait for Her by Roger Waters on VEVO.