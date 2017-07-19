Listen Live

Roger Waters Releases Powerful New Video For ‘Wait For Her’

Video stars same flamenco dancer featured "The Last Refugee" video

Rogers Waters has released a new video for his song “Wait For Her” off of his upcoming LP Is This The Life We Really Want?

In the video, the former former Pink Floyd bassist and his band are performing a song in a studio. The footage is juxtaposed with that of an aging flamenco dancer preparing for a performance. The dancer is played by Azzura, the actress featured in Waters’ video for “The Last Refugee“.

Watch the emotional clip below:

Wait for Her by Roger Waters on VEVO.

