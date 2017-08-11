ROCKSTAR Nationals Weekend!

National motocross motorcycle racing is coming to Barrie this weekend! It’s the last round of the 2017 CMRC sanctioned ROCKSTAR Energy Motocross Nationals this Sunday at R.J. Motosport Park off Forbes Road just north of Barrie.

High-flying motocross racing featuring the world’s top riders will tear up the challenging R.J. Motosport Park. This is the final race date of the 2017 circuit, and the last chance for fans to see some of their favorite riders in Canada this year.

Champions will be decided in the MX1 and MX2 classes this weekend as both series are going down to the wire. Amatuer racing Saturday, the Pros go all day Sunday! R.J. Motosport Park is just north of Barrie. Take HWY 400 to Forbes Road and follow the signs.

Sunday’s Pro Schedule:

– 8:00am MX2 Pro Practice – Group 1

– 8:17am MX2 Pro Practice – Group 2

– 8:35am MX1 Pro Practice – Group 1

– 8:52am MX1 Pro Practice – Group 2

– 9:10am Track Maintenance

– 9:20am MX2 Pro Timed Qualifier – Group 1

– 9:40am MX2 Pro Timed Qualifier – Group 2

– 10:00am MX1 Pro Timed Qualifier – Group 1

– 10:20am MX1 Pro Timed Qualifier – Group 2

– 10:40am Track Maintenance

– 10:50am MX2 Pro Timed LCQ

– 11:05am MX1 Pro Timed LCQ

– 11:20am Track Maintenance

– 11:50am Opening Ceremonies

– 12:00pm MX2 Hot Lap

– 12:10pm MX2 Moto #1

– 12:45pm Track Maintenance

– 1:10pm MX1 Pro Hot Lap

– 1:20pm MX1 Pro Moto #1

– 2:00pm Track Maintenance

– 2:30pm MX2 Pro Hot Lap

– 2:40pm MX2 Pro Moto #2

– 3:15pm Track Maintenance

– 3:45pm MX1 Pro Hot Lap

– 3:55pm MX1 Moto #2