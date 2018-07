This Rock 95 feature is sponsored by Georgian Chevrolet

Rock 95 is celebrating 30 years by highlighting the musicians that helped shaped our sound. This weekend, celebrate the decade of big hair and big sound – the 80’s! Listen to Rock 95 all weekend long!

Bon Jovi

Def Leppard

Cult

INXS

John Mellencamp

Van Halen

The Police

R.E.M.

Journey

U2