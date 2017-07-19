Rock & Roll Lives at Wayhome!
8 Must-See Rock Bands For Your Festival Pleasure
We’re only a few short days away from Wayhome Music & Arts Festival 2017 !
Now, you may have taken a look at the line-up when it was first released and thought, “Who are these people?” or “WTF is a Flume?”
And that’s okay!
One of the best parts of Wayhome is discovering bands you’ve never heard of before, and realizing that every act on that poster has earned their spot on a big stage.
But, if you’re set in your ways and got suckered into going…here are a few rock bands that won’t let you down!
Cage The Elephant
Friday Jul 28 8:30 PM on WayHome Stage
Constantines
Friday Jul 28 6:45 PM on WayBright Stage
Car Seat Headrest
Sunday Jul 30 8:15 PM on WayAway Stage
Death From Above
Saturday Jul 29 4:45 PM on WayHome Stage
PUP
Saturday Jul 29 8:45 PM on WayAway Stage
Royal Blood
Saturday Jul 29 5:30 PM on WayBright Stage
The Dirty Nil
Sunday Jul 30 4:00 PM on WayBright Stage
NOBRO
Saturday Jul 29 2:45 PM on WayHome Stage
Too see the full list of rock bands playing at Wayhome Music & Arts Festival 2017 click here and look for the bands with the blue banner.