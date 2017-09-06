ROCK, PAPER, scissors Championships!

ROCK 95’s first ever Rock, Paper Scissors Invitational is coming up Saturday September 16th at Sticky Fingers Bar and Grill and you could win $10,000 in cash by winning it.

It might seem like a simple kids game we all played out on the playground, or to settle arguments, or decide who gets to pay the bar tab, but there is more to the game than meets the eye. There are in fact some scientific principals that can actually help increase your odds of winning against your opponent. The video below is just a start to help your game, but you can find many other tips available on-line. Get yourself entered by listening weekday mornings and afternoons, sharpen your game and be thereto win the cash!