Rock Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Nominees
Who do you think should be inducted?
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced 19 nominees for it’s 2018 class. Here’s the full list:
Bon Jovi
Kate Bush
The Cars
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
LL Cool J
The MC5
The Meters
Moody Blues
Radiohead*
Rage Against the Machine
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Link Wray
The Zombies
Surprisingly, this is the first year in 14 years of eligibility that Dire Straits has been nominated.
The Rock Hall will offer fans the opportunity to officially participate in the induction selection process. The public has until December 5th to cast votes for the artist they believe deserve induction. Voting is capped at one per day.
The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in December 2017. The ceremony will be held on April 14, 2018 and will be broadcast on HBO.