Rock Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced 19 nominees for it’s 2018 class. Here’s the full list:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

The MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead*

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

Surprisingly, this is the first year in 14 years of eligibility that Dire Straits has been nominated.

The Rock Hall will offer fans the opportunity to officially participate in the induction selection process. The public has until December 5th to cast votes for the artist they believe deserve induction. Voting is capped at one per day.

The 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in December 2017. The ceremony will be held on April 14, 2018 and will be broadcast on HBO.