Rock Band Made Up Of 11 Nuns Could Be Nominated For A Latin Grammy

They Are Called "Siervas", Spanish For "Servants"

A rock band from Peru that is made up of 11 nuns is waiting to see if they’re nominated for a Latin Grammy.

The sisters formed the band (called Siervas, spanish for servants) in a Peruvian convent three years ago. The band has an impressive international following. Their songs have earned over a million YouTube views, led to the release of two CDs and now they are waiting to see if they are among the nominees when the Latin Grammy nods are announced Wednesday.

What started as a hobby has now turned in to a habit (sorry, couldn’t help myself). The sisters practice together twice a week and each nun also practices daily on her own.

Siervas recently travelled to Southern California and drew 4,000 people when they headlined a Spanish-language Catholic music festival.

Check out their music video for Confia en Dios below

