Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations for 2019 Are Out

There are 15 new nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2019 class. Only 5 or 6 will actually be inducted.

In order to be eligible, artists must have released their first recording 25 years prior, which means that artists who made their debut in 1993 are now in the running.

Def Leppard has been eligible for 15 years but this is the first year they’ve actually been nominated!

Welcome to the official #RockHall2019 Nominee ballot reveal, from the Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Cast your first Fan Vote ballot presented by @KlipschAudio here: https://t.co/F4NQPnsAHL & head over to @siriusxmvolume for full artist discussions all day https://t.co/4i4lMLz8FH — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 9, 2018

The full list of nominees:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rufus & Chaka Khan

The Zombies