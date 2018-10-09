Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations for 2019 Are Out
There are 15 new nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2019 class. Only 5 or 6 will actually be inducted.
In order to be eligible, artists must have released their first recording 25 years prior, which means that artists who made their debut in 1993 are now in the running.
Def Leppard has been eligible for 15 years but this is the first year they’ve actually been nominated!
Welcome to the official #RockHall2019 Nominee ballot reveal, from the Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Cast your first Fan Vote ballot presented by @KlipschAudio here: https://t.co/F4NQPnsAHL & head over to @siriusxmvolume for full artist discussions all day https://t.co/4i4lMLz8FH
— Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 9, 2018
The full list of nominees:
Def Leppard
Devo
Janet Jackson
John Prine
Kraftwerk
LL Cool J
MC5
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Roxy Music
Stevie Nicks
The Cure
Todd Rundgren
Rufus & Chaka Khan
The Zombies