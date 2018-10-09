Listen Live

Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations for 2019 Are Out

See the full list

By Music

There are 15 new nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2019 class. Only 5 or 6 will actually be inducted.

In order to be eligible, artists must have released their first recording 25 years prior, which means that artists who made their debut in 1993 are now in the running.

Def Leppard has been eligible for 15 years but this is the first year they’ve actually been nominated!

The full list of nominees:

Def Leppard
Devo
Janet Jackson
John Prine
Kraftwerk
LL Cool J
MC5
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Roxy Music
Stevie Nicks
The Cure
Todd Rundgren
Rufus & Chaka Khan
The Zombies

Related posts

Watch: Dave Grohl Covers Adele With His Daughter

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitilized

Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled in Seattle

Ted Nugent Reveals New Album Details!

WATCH: ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ on Boomwhackers

Foo Fighters Tease ‘Nirvana Reunion’ At Cal Jam This Weekend

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour All Access – Radio Special

Not a Great Karaoke Singer?

Sheepdogs Member Sam Corbett Diagnosed With Cancer