Listen Live

Rock 95’s Rom Com Theatre

Get Your Valentine the gift that sparkles

By Contests

Brought to you by:

This Valentine’s Day…Rock 95 together with Bill Le Boeuf Jewellers present: The Rom-Com Theatre Contest!

Every morning from February 12th to 14th, the Rock 95 Morning Crew will re-enact a popular movie scene…if you’re the first person who can correctly identify the movie…you’ll instantly win a $250 Gift Card from Bill Le Boeuf Jewellers to get your Valentine something special that sparkles!

 

It’s the Rock 95 Rom-Com Theatre Contest with Bill Le Boeuf Jewellers…on Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95.

Related posts

Rock 95 Super Pool

Rock 95 along with Enercare want to help you make sure your furnace is ready!

Rock 95’s Big Kids Advent Calendar