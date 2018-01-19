<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rock 95’s Super Pool is back! We’re giving one hundred lucky people the chance to win a brand new 65″ Samsung Curved 4K UHD TV’s valued at $2,400 courtesy of Simcoe Audio Video… Barrie’s premier Audio Video destination!

All you have to do is listen to Rock 95 for your chance to win a square on Rock 95 Super Pool Grid.

If you get a square and it matches the game’s final score, you win!

It’s that easy.

The Rock 95 Super Pool and Barrie’s Rock station, Rock 95.

How A Football Squares Work:

The winner is determined by looking at the last number in each teams’ score, and then matching those numbers on the grid and seeing which square intersects those two numbers. An example would be if the Miami Dolphins were playing the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, and the final score was Miami Dolphins 23, and NY Giants 14. The last number for the Dolphins is 3, and the last number for the Giants is 4. The square on the grid that has the Dolphins with a number of 3, and Giants score of 4, would be the winner.

Sign up for a bonus chance to win a square