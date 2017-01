Rock 95 is hitting the slopes at Horseshoe Resort on Friday, January 13th from 5 pm to 9 pm. And the best part, you can get your night lift ticket for only 25 dollars! Just say “Rock 95” at the lift ticket window, and save $10! Plus, be listening to Rock 95 all this week for your chance to win a pair of lift tickets.

Rock 95 Ski Day at Horseshoe, Friday January 13th from 5-9pm…Only with Barrie’s Rock Station Rock 95