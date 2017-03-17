Rock 95 Ski Day At Horseshoe Resort

Join Rock 95 at Horseshoe Resort for our last ski day of the season this Friday, March 17th from 11am to 3pm.

The best part, because it’s march break you can get your all-day lift tickets for on $49 (Kids 6-16 is $36) that’s a savings of over 38$!

When you’re there be sure to stop by the Rock 95 tent and fill out a ballot to win a Horseshoe Valley Prize pack consisting of Overnight accommodations with Golf!

Enjoy the last bit of winter and March Break with Rock 95’s Last Ski Day at Horseshoe Resort, Friday March 17th from 11 to 3pm… only with Barrie’s Rock station Rock 95.