Be listening weekdays at 9am, 2pm, and 5pm for your chance to play ROCK 95 Safe Cracker! Guess the combination and you’ll crack the ROCK 95 safe and win the cash inside! Guess wrong – and we’ll put more cash in the safe!

Here’s the thing… It’s the easiest safe in the world to crack… Just guess one number between 1 and 95…

Rock 95 Safe Crackers… Your chance to win cash all summer long! Classic rock. New rock. Get it all. ROCK 95.

Rock 95’s Safe Cracker Contest Rules and Regulation