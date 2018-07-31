Rock 95 Presents: GEN X SUMMER TOUR 2018 Featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., LIT & Alien Ant Farm
ROCK 95, & Impact Live present … Gen X Summer Tour 2018 featuring an all 90’s Line up with the likes of Buckcherry, P.O.D. LIT, and Alien Ant Farm Live at MAVRICKS MUSIC HALL Friday, July 31, 2018.
Tickets officially go on sale Friday, April 20th at 10 am, but Rock 95 is giving you the chance to Beat The Box Office all week long with the Rock 95 Morning Crew.
Plus Rock 95 has a special Pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 19- EST where you can buy your tickets at a discounted price and qualify to WIN a Meet and greet Concert Experience including autographed swag & photo! Click here & use Promo Code “ROCK95“