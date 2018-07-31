Listen Live

Rock 95 Presents: GEN X SUMMER TOUR 2018 Featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., LIT & Alien Ant Farm

  • July 31, 2018
  • Mavrick's Music Hall

 

 

ROCK 95, & Impact Live  present … Gen X Summer Tour 2018 featuring an all 90’s Line up with the likes of  Buckcherry, P.O.D. LIT, and Alien Ant Farm Live at MAVRICKS MUSIC HALL Friday, July 31, 2018.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, April 20th at 10 am, but Rock 95 is giving you the chance to Beat The Box Office all week long with the Rock 95 Morning Crew.

Plus Rock 95 has a special Pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 19- EST where you can buy your tickets at a discounted price and qualify to WIN a Meet and greet Concert Experience including autographed swag & photo! Click here & use Promo Code “ROCK95

 

