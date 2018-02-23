Rock 95 & Impact Live Presents: The Trews with special guests Rue Bella

ROCK 95, Impact Live & Nothern Protocol present… THE TREWS Live in Concert at MAVRICKS MUSIC HALL with special guests RUE BELLA Friday, February 23rd, 2018.

Tickets officially go on sale Saturday, January 13th at 10 am but once again Rock 95 is giving you the chance to buy your tickets first and for a discounted price with a 24-hour special pre-sale beginning Thursday, January 12th.

Everyone who does will qualify to win a special meet and greet concert experience

Plus the rock 95 Morning Crew is giving you a chance to Beat the Box Office and win tickets all week long.