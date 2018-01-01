Rock 95 & Impact Live Present: MONSTER TRUCK in support of the Rock 95 Toy Drive

ROCK 95 & Impact Live present … Monster Truck … Live at Mavericks Concert Hall, Friday December 21st in support of the Rock 95/KOOL FM Toy Drive!

Tickets officially go on sale on Friday October 26th at 10am, but you can beat the box office all week long with the Morning Crew.

Plus Rock 95 is once again giving you a special 24 hour pre-sale starting Thursday October 25th 10am where you can buy your tickets first, at a discounted price and qualify to win a special meet and greet concert experience.

Just click here and use Promo Code ROCK 95.