Rock 95 Football Party @ Buffalo Wild Wings

Join The Rock 95 Morning Crew At Buffalo Wild Wings in Park Place this Sunday, February 4th for the Big Game!

There will be games, prizes to be won, specials on; Budweiser, food and over 40 TV’s to choose from!

Plus Rock 95 will be running a free Football Square grid, where 100 lucky people will have the chance to win great football prizes (like an NFL Mini Fridge, or an NFL Prize Pack).

Kickoff is at 6:30 pm, get there early to get a seat, don’t miss out on the biggest football party in Barrie!

The Rock 95 Football Party Sunday, February 4th at Buffalo Wild Wings In Park Place