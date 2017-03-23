Robot Vacuum Taken in South Barrie Theft

A dirty rotten scoundrel that might have a nice, clean house. Barrie Police say a man walked into a Bryne Drive houseware store Tuesday evening, and walked out with a robot vaccuum cleaner. Have a look at the picture, and contact Barrie Police if he looks familiar. The suspect is described as:

male

white

thin build

wearing camouflage baseball hat, army green colored jacket with hood, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Bromley of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025, ext.2780, bbromley@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS