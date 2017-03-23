Robot Vacuum Taken in South Barrie Theft
Suspect Caught on Camera
A dirty rotten scoundrel that might have a nice, clean house. Barrie Police say a man walked into a Bryne Drive houseware store Tuesday evening, and walked out with a robot vaccuum cleaner. Have a look at the picture, and contact Barrie Police if he looks familiar. The suspect is described as:
- male
- white
- thin build
- wearing camouflage baseball hat, army green colored jacket with hood, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to Constable Bromley of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025, ext.2780, bbromley@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS