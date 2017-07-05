Listen Live

Robert Downey Jr. may not be an Avenger much longer

Say it ain't so...

By Entertainment

With Spider-Man: Homecoming being released this Friday, there are questions about how much longer Robert Downey Jr. will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In an interview with News Corp Australia Network, Robert Downey Jr. shared that he doesn’t ever want to blow it in an appearance in one of the MCU films: “I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

In the latest Spider-Man reboot, RDJ returns to the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man to mentor Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

CC image courtesy of Gordon Correll via Flickr

Related posts

Watch: Massive Crowd At Green Day Show Sings “Bohemian Rhapsody”

New on Netflix for July 2017

Watch: Borg vs. McEnroe

WATCH: Ansel Elgort narrates “A Brief History” of Queen

Watch: Trailer For Tragically Hip Documentary “Long Time Running” Released

Canadian Movies for Canada Day Weekend

WATCH: New Cineplex Arcade Bar in Downtown Toronto

Rock 95’s Favourite Canadian Songs

Watch: Fan-Made ‘Rufio’ Origin Story Short Film Hits The Internet