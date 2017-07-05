Robert Downey Jr. may not be an Avenger much longer

With Spider-Man: Homecoming being released this Friday, there are questions about how much longer Robert Downey Jr. will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In an interview with News Corp Australia Network, Robert Downey Jr. shared that he doesn’t ever want to blow it in an appearance in one of the MCU films: “I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

In the latest Spider-Man reboot, RDJ returns to the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man to mentor Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

CC image courtesy of Gordon Correll via Flickr