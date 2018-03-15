Listen Live

Robbery Suspects Apprehended At Scene Of The Crime

Two men facing charges

By News

Barrie Police made a couple of quick arrests after a robbery reported Wednesday morning at the Knights Inn on Dunlop Street West. As they were talking with the victim one of the suspects was spotted in the parking lot. He was chased down and apprehended at a nearby gas station. A second suspect was found in another room at the Inn. Two men, ages 36 and 34, both from Barrie have been charged with Break and Enter, Robbery and more. The victim suffered minor injuries. His property was recovered and returned to him.

Related posts

Barrie Entrepreneur Appears Tonight On Dragon’s Den

UPDATE: Innisfil approves funding for second stage of transit service

Gas Theft In Barrie

The Rap Sheet

Town Of Collingwood Sets 2018 Budget

Counterfeit ‘C’ Note Not Even A Reasonable Fascimile

Simcoe County Municipalities Get ‘Spruce Up’ Cash From Queen’s Park

Masked Man Sought In Hold-Up In Barrie

Fine Handed Down After Worker Killed At Orillia-Area Job Site