Robbery Suspects Apprehended At Scene Of The Crime

Barrie Police made a couple of quick arrests after a robbery reported Wednesday morning at the Knights Inn on Dunlop Street West. As they were talking with the victim one of the suspects was spotted in the parking lot. He was chased down and apprehended at a nearby gas station. A second suspect was found in another room at the Inn. Two men, ages 36 and 34, both from Barrie have been charged with Break and Enter, Robbery and more. The victim suffered minor injuries. His property was recovered and returned to him.