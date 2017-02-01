Rob Lowe is Looking for a Personal Assistant

Rob Lowe is in the market for a personal assistant according to a job posting on a website targeted at personal assistants. It’s not all red carpets and rubbing elbows with celebrities, though.

Here are some of the requirements for the job according to TMZ:

–Never assume anything

— Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day

— Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT

— Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening

— Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival

— Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man

— Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT

There is no explanation as to what exactly the candidate would be lifting that weighs 25 pounds.

The job pays $70,000 plus benefits!