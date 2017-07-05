ROAD WORK: Plan Ahead to Avoid Delays

They say we have two seasons in Canada, Winter and Construction Season. Today marks the beginning of the closure of a very busy arterial road in the City of Barrie. Delays of up to six months can be expected during the construction process.

The first phase of construction on the busy route that feeds traffic from Highway 400 to Barrie’s downtown, Essa Road will be closed between Gowan and Burton from today until September. Once completed, the second phase of construction will then close Essa Road between Burton and Anne St. from September until approximately December.

It’s all part of an $8.85 million project that will see work done on the drainage and sanitary systems in the area, utility relocation and general design.

Plan your alternates to avoid delays while crossing that part of the City in the coming months, and hopefully you’ll have a brand new section of Essa Road to drive on as an early Christmas present, or to start the New Year depending on how things go.