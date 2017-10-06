Road Rage Witnesses Wanted

Barrie Police hoping someone can help shed light on a road rage incident in the south end. Officers say a coupe and SUV were involved in a feud of some kind in the Veterans Drive and Caplan Avenue area of town around 9:00 Tuesday morning. A small black car may have also been involved here. Police are hoping the driver of that black car or anyone who witnessed the interaction, give them a call. Contact Constable Watt of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2942 or email at jwatt@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com