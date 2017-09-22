Road Rage Incidences Lead to Hospitalizations

It looks like a road rage incident has sent one man to hospital. South Simcoe Police say it is in the initial stages of investigation, after it got the call to the 9th Line near the 5th Sideroad by Bradford with reports of an altercation. Police say two drivers got into a fight there, while one of the two was taken to hospital. Any witnesses to the brawl should call South Simcoe Police.

Meanwhile, reports suggest a road rage incident in the parking lot of Newmarket’s Upper Canada mall brought in an air ambulance. It’s said a man in his 50’s climbed onto the roof of another vehicle, while the driver shook the car until the man fell, striking his head hard enough to warrant an air ambulance.