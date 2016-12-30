Road Rage Case

A road rage incident that happened on Tuesday and has been under Police investigation since, has finally resulted in charges. Barrie Police say they were called after a driver said another motorist pointed a gun at him on Mapleview Dr. Only the complainant waited for police to arrive at the scene. The second vehicle was located at the Tanger Outlet Mall and the Driver was apprehended.

A warrant was executed and a BB gun was seized by police. BUT…… during the investigation the driver of the first vehicle had a dash-cam… that provided police with footage that lead to charges of Dangerous Operation of a vehicle.