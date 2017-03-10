Rise in Drivers Ignoring School Crossings In Orillia

Orillia OPP are concerned about crosswalks. Authorities say there’s been an uptick in the number of complaints about driver activity around these school crossings. Case in point, police went to one high-complaint area at the Peter St. and Fittons Rd. area, and claim they watched two vehicles blow past the crossing guard and her large red stop sign in the span of five minutes. The fine for not stopping starts at $365, but the emotional toll you’d pay for injuring a crossing guard or worse, a child, would cost you far more. The Orilla OPP say it will step up enforcement at school crossings in the city.